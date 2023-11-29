ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twenty-five individuals have been charged with 164 crimes for their alleged roles in a major drug trafficking ring operating in the Capital Region. The ring reportedly distributed fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine in Albany, Dutchess, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a year-long investigation, which included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps. Over three kilograms of cocaine, 40 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, four handguns, two large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, and over $50,000 in cash were seized.

The indictment unsealed in Rensselaer County Court alleges Alexander Torres, 36, and Yamillet Galarza, 35, both of Troy, were main figures in the distribution network. They are accused of partnering to obtain and sell narcotics in Rensselaer County.

Torres is also accused of importing narcotics from multiple suppliers. Investigators say Torres bought heroin laced with fentanyl from a dealer in the Bronx and tried to import a kilogram of cocaine from Puerto Rico inside of an encyclopedia. He was charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker, which carries a mandatory life sentence in state prison.

Another suspect, Efrain Acevado, 33, of Troy, opened a restaurant called “El Coqui” in Troy and reportedly sold narcotics to customers. Investigators say he used the restaurant to stash the narcotics and proceeds.

Other charges listed in the indictment include criminal sale and criminal possession of controlled substances, and conspiracy in the second degree. The defendants facing charges are:

Abner Velasquez, 42, Holyoke, MA

Alexander Torres, 36, Troy

Beau Moreau, 36, Schenectady

David Harden, 62, Troy

David Venson, 56, Troy

Denzel Timot, 24, Troy

Efrain Acevedo, 33, Troy

Elvis Colon, 45, Troy

Erick Baez, 35, Schenectady

Israel Vasquez, 37, Troy, NY

Jack Frazier, 37, Troy

Jahtiek Milisci, 25, Troy

James Foley, 43, Troy

Javier Colon, 51, Philadelphia, PA

Jordan McCullen, 32, Troy

Jose Cintron, 37, Troy

Jose Galarza, 49, Troy

Karim Little, 32, Troy

Mark House, 55, Troy

Mercedes Danahy, 38, Troy

Michael Nelson, 37, Troy

Raul Baez, 36, Schenectady

Tracy Taylor, 52, Troy

Vladimir Guzman Grullon, 31

Yamillet Galarza, 35, Troy

The multi-agency investigation was led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force. Agencies involved included the New York State Police, the City of Troy Police Department, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, the Schenectady Police Department, and the Schenectady Sheriff’s Office.