22nd District Update: Tenney’s lead shrinks but few ballots remain

Republican Claudia Tenney’s lead over Democrat Anthony Brindisi is now down to 5,200 votes, although Brindisi’s potential path for a comeback continues to narrow.

According to our tabulation, Brindisi has added over 34,000 votes since Election Night compared to Tenney’s 11,000.

Tenney lead by 28,000 votes on Election Night.

Of the 8 counties in the district, Tioga and Cortland have completed their counts while Oswego and Herkimer only have a smattering of hand-counted ballots to consider.

We’re still waiting for Broome County to report the results of 1,200 affidavit ballots and it’s unclear how many more ballots Oneida needs to consider.

Chenango County, with just under 5,000 absentees, plans to start counting on Thursday.