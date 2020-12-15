22nd District ballots being reviewed by Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is reviewing ballots for the Tenney and Brindisi race after a judge ruled that election officials had not followed proper procedure.

All 8 counties in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes most of Broome, were ordered to recanvass a number of absentee and affidavit ballots before New York Supreme Court Justice Scott

DelConte can rule on any that are in dispute.

Just over 700 ballots in the county are being reviewed with representatives from the Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi campaigns because elections officials had disqualified the ballots without allowing the campaigns to review them and file objections.

Democratic Election Commissioner Dan Reynolds says most of them were disqualified because they were postmarked too late, or the voters were not registered.

“These are all going to be sent up for judicial review. We’re going to leave it entirely up to the court. The teams of attorneys, Claudia Tenney has a team of attorneys here today, Anthony Brindisi has a team of attorneys here today. Their challenges will be preserved and then sent up to the court to review,” says Reynolds.

After the counties have completed their canvassing, ballots will be sent to the court for DelConte to review challenges, which Reynolds says could take some time.

If a winner is not declared by 2021, the chair representing the district could be empty to start the next congressional session.

Tenney currently holds a 12 vote lead.