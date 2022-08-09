EAST SMITHFIELD, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Animal Care Sanctuary announced 22 adoptions while participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” event.

The sanctuary participated in the event on Friday, 7/15, Saturday, 7/16, Friday, 7/22, and Saturday 7/23.

They offered $25 adoption fees for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens.

Out of the 22 adopted animals, two were seniors, one was a senior with special needs, two were special needs, two were in the Behavior Modification program, and two were at ACS for over a year.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national campaign ran from July 11th-31st and saw a total of 28,121 homeless pets impacted through adoption and transport at 282 shelters in 42 states.

“I want to thank all the wonderful adopters who participated,” said ACS Executive Director Terri McKendry. “Because of you, we are delighted that thousands of pets are now in loving homes.”

For more information on adopting or donating, visit https://www.animalcaresanctuary.org/