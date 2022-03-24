BINGHAMTON, NY- 2 elected officials introduced new legislation that would add the 2-1-1 helpline to the state disaster emergency plan.

It was initially developed to provide access to human services, however during COVID, 2-1-1 proved to be a invaluable asset in disaster response.



2-1-1 helped free up 9-1-1 and other government agencies of calls for non-emergency assistance during and after a disaster.



Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Pete Harckham recognize the importance of it and are working to include 3 million dollars for 2-1-1 services in the state budget.



This would allow 2-1-1 to develop a statewide resource database of services.