BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that Broome County school buses are equipped with stop arm cameras, more people are getting caught for passing buses.

According to County Executive Jason Garnar, 209 drivers have been caught passing buses in January alone.

He adds that this school year, there have been 1,357 violations.

Each violation carries a $250 fine, which is set by the state for a first time offender.

According to the NYS DMV, your second offense in 18 months $275, and the third will cost $300.

Additional safety measures for driving through an area with bus stops and school zones include watching for children walking or biking and slowing down to obey the speed limit.

Red flashing lights on a bus mean that kids are getting on or off the bus and you cannot pass.

Yellow lights mean the bus is preparing to stop, and drivers should slow down and prepare to stop themselves.