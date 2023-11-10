BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County residents could see their taxes go down for a 6th straight year following the unanimous passage of the 2024 budget yesterday evening.

At a special meeting yesterday, the county legislature approved County Executive Jason Garnar’s proposed 2024 budget.

Along with a reduction of property taxes, the budget includes a record breaking 80 miles of road paving planned for next year, funding for the renovation of Binghamton Airport, Grippen Park,

SUNY Broome Health Center, and the construction of the Veterans Resource Center.

Plus, an additional 3 million dollar investment for county employees to help retain and attract new workers, and 4 more Sheriff’s road patrol officers to increase public safety.

Now that the budget has been adopted, Garnar will hold a public hearing in the coming days.