BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Whether it’s the big game, a classic cartoon, or reruns of your favorite show, don’t forget to add this year’s holiday specials to the list of things you’re thankful for.

NewsChannel 34 has compiled an essential viewing line up of Thanksgiving-themed TV. With good food, good company, and good programs, today is sure to be a hit.

97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on NBC, 28 balloons, 16 floats, and performance groups galore will grace 34th street on the Upper West Side in New York City for Macy’s 97th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. Iconic stars such as Cher, Grammy-award winner Jon Batiste, and more are set to make appearances. The parade will run until noon, ending with a special visit from Santa Claus to ring in the holiday season.

FILE – The Tom Turkey float waits along Central Park West before the start of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York on Nov. 25, 2021. This year’s parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The National Dog Show

Following the parade, at 12 p.m. on NBC, dogs from across America will compete for the National Dog Show title. The dog show took place in Philadelphia on November 18 and 19 but will be broadcasted today as part of a yearly tradition. The German shepherd K9 Rom will also be honored for its help in the search for the escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante.

THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW — Pictured: “The National Dog Show” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

Thanksgiving Day Football

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. on Fox

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. on CBS

San Fransico 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Friends Marathon

They’ll be there for you this Thanksgiving! The classic sitcom is known for its holiday episodes, especially “The One With All The Thanksgivings.” Beginning at 11 a.m., TBS will air a marathon of the beloved show, playing its iconic Thanksgiving specials at noon and 3.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Good grief! The holiday tradition won’t be shown on TV this year, but Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to view the movie at any time. The streaming service acquired the rights to the classic show in 2020 and will be the only one streaming it this season. Users can sign up for a 7-day free trial or pay the $9.99/ month subscription fee to enjoy. Read more about A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV+ here.

This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” holiday special. Apple and PBS have teamed up for ad free broadcasts of the special and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” (Apple via AP)

Happy Thanksgiving!