Voters across Broome and Delaware Counties got out today to cast their votes for the local primary elections.
BROOME COUNTY:
Republican Primary for District Attorney:
Paul Battisti (4,820 votes)
Michael Korchak (3,838 votes)
Democratic Primary for Vestal Supervisor
John Schaffer (297 votes)
Maria Sexton (683 votes)
Democratic Primary for Vestal Board
Patty Fitzgerald (421 votes)
Robert Greene (631 votes)
Glenn Miller (655 votes)
DELAWARE COUNTY:
Republican Primary for District Attorney:
Joe Ermeti (1,088 votes)
Shawn Smith (1,684 votes)