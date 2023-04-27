BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills enter the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks over three days, including the No. 27 selection in Thursday night’s first round.
A number of draft experts have different ideas as to what Buffalo could do in round one, from picking a wide receiver, linebacker or defensive lineman to trading up or down the draft board. If the Bills do stay put, their first-round pick is expected to be announced around 11:15 p.m.
In this article, you can track each Bills draft pick over all seven rounds, as well as how the first round unfolds before and after the 27th selection.
Buffalo Bills 2023 draft picks
The Bills currently have six selections in this year’s draft. That could change through Draft Day trades.
Round 1: 27th overall
Round 2: 59th overall
Round 3: 91st overall
Round 4: 130th overall
Round 5: 137th overall (from Arizona) … their own pick (162nd) was traded to Indianapolis.
Round 6: 205th overall
Round 7: No pick, traded to Atlanta
NFL Draft first round tracker
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|College
|1
|Carolina Panthers (From CHI)
|2
|Houston Texans
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|Seattle Seahawks (From DEN)
|6
|Detroit Lions (From LAR)
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|9
|Chicago Bears (From CAR)
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles (From NO)
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|12
|Houston Texans (From CLE)
|13
|Green Bay Packers (From NYJ)
|14
|New England Patriots
|15
|New Yorks Jets (From GB)
|16
|Washington Commanders
|17
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|18
|Detroit Lions
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|21
|Los Angeles Charges
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|25
|New York Giants
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|29
|New Orleans Saints (Orig. SF)
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
What positions do the Bills need to address in the draft?
The glaring hole on the Bills’ roster is middle linebacker following the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. Beyond that, other needs on Buffalo’s roster come from a lack of competition/depth and concerns about certain positions’ future, not immediate holes.
Alongside linebacker, other positions the Bills could look to target throughout the draft include wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and safety.
Have the Bills picked at No. 27 in the past?
Buffalo has made the No. 27 pick in the NFL Draft three times in the past. If their pick this year is anything like their most recent 27th selection, it’s safe to say Bills fans will be elated.
2017: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
1994: Jeff Burris, DB, Notre Dame
1992: John Fina, OT, Arizona
