BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, the 2023 Broome County Budget was passed by Legislature. According to the County, residents will see their taxes go down for a fifth-straight year.

Broome County says that next year’s budget will cut property taxes, include a parks improvement plan, and commit to repairing critical infrastructure throughout the county.

“For the fifth year in a row, we’ve enacted a responsible County Budget on behalf of the people of Broome County,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “This budget once again saves taxpayers money while making Broome County an even better place to live, work, and visit. Thank you to our Budget Director, Department Heads, and my partners on the County Legislature for working with me to cut taxes and make new investments for our future.”

Check out the new budget by the numbers:

Property tax levy will be reduced by 0.1%

130+ County positions will be upgraded ($688k investment)

$1.5 million to the Small Community Fund Program (Will fund nearly 60 projects)

Other highlights include a continued prioritization of economic development, new housing projects throughout the County, roads and bridges being fixed, enhancing services for our veterans, and strengthening substance use disorder and mental health programs.