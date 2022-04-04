BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular fundraiser for heart health is back in person this year.

The 2022 Southern Tier Heart Walk will be held on Sunday, April 10th.

This year’s event will be held at Otsiningo Park, though participants can walk wherever works best for them.

The American Heart Association says that heart disease and stroke are number 1 and 5 killers, but those statistics can be changed.

The Walk helps fight both those conditions by raising money to support lifesaving research, as well as training, advocacy and education while promoting physical activity. The event also honors survivors of heart attacks, heart diseases and strokes.

There is no official start time for the walk, but registration and routes will open at 8am. The ceremony will be held at 9am, and routes will close at 12.