ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open officially announced its charitable donations as a result of this past summer’s tournament.

The Board of Directors of the Broome County Community Charities Incorporated is the host organization of the Dick’s Open and says that from this year’s tourney, numerous organizations will be receiving contributions totaling $637,909.

The recipients of the funds include area junior gold programs, the sports matter program, UHS and Lourdes Hospital Foundations, facility improvements at En-Joie Golf Course, and organizations that facilitate the operation of the Dick’s Open.

With this donation, Broome County Community Charities Inc. has contributed over $19.6 million since its inception in 1971.

The 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open will run from June 19th through the 25th and will feature Kenny Chesney as the headliner for the Friday evening concert.