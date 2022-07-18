BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and title sponsor, IBM, held this year’s HYPE awards event on Thursday, July 14th.
The HYPE Awards recognized young professionals in the Binghamton area who demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession. Eight award winners were recognized for excellence in their respective field along with one outstanding mentor to a young person.
2022 Award Winners:
- Business: Jamie Jacobs – Managing Partner, Riger Marketing Communications
- Creative: Matthew Ebbers – Multimedia Specialist and Staff Associate for Photography and Video, SUNY Broome, Owner, Side Room Sounds.
- Education & Training: Dr. Lisa Fisher – School Psychologist, Binghamton City School District
- Health & Wellness: Bryon Palmer – Head Fitness Trainer, Synergy Athletics
- Non-profit: Nicholas Matyas – Senior Counselor of Support Services, Liberty Partnerships Program
- Service Industry: Fig McAndrew – Pastry Chef, Parlor City Vegan
- Skilled Trades: Kyle Smyder – Director of Estimating Department, Matco Electric Corporation
- STEM: Matt Sheehan – Director for the Center for Career and Technical Excellence, Broome-Tioga BOCES
- Mentor to a YP: Kristin Saunders – System Director of Procurement, United Health Services Hospitals