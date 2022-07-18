BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and title sponsor, IBM, held this year’s HYPE awards event on Thursday, July 14th.

The HYPE Awards recognized young professionals in the Binghamton area who demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession. Eight award winners were recognized for excellence in their respective field along with one outstanding mentor to a young person.

2022 Award Winners: