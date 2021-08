BROOME COUNTY – The 2021 Spiedie Fest lineup has been announced.

The musical acts will be the Barenaked Ladies on Friday October 8, followed by Billy Currington on Saturday, October 9th.

On Sunday, October 10, Martina McBride will perform.

Also on Saturday, guests will have the chance to have a meet and greet with actress Miranda May.

On Sunday, the meet and greet will be Peyton List.