2021-2022 Broadway in Binghamton lineup announced

BINGHAMTON, NY – As the world begins to return to normal, M&T Bank’s Broadway in Binghamton has announced their 2021-2022 season for the Forum Theatre.

Kicking off October 19 and 20, 2021 will be Escape to Margaritaville.

February 23 and 24, 2022 will bring An Officer and a Gentleman.

March 29 and 30, 2022 will be Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

The popular “Waitress” will be held on April 19 and 20, 2022.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will close out the season on May 17 and 18 of 2022.

Also happening is a Manneheim Steamroller Christmas special on December 9, 2021 and the rescheduled “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” will take place on November 14, 2021.

Those interested in a season pass can visit BroadwayinBinghamton.com.