WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over $200,000 worth of allegedly stolen gold bars were found during a traffic stop in Wyoming County last month, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 25, deputies said the bars were found during a routine traffic stop on State Route 20A near Toolhouse Road in the Town of Warsaw. A search found a backpack full of gold on the front seat of a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Jaspreet Singh of Queens. The gold was made out to be worth $208,226, and multiple torn UPS packages with the name of an elderly Orchard Park man on them were discovered in the backseat.

Courtesy: Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office

Singh denied ownership of the gold and was released from the traffic stop, deputies said.

After an investigation, it is alleged that Singh contacted the Orchard Park man claiming to be from the United States Marshall Service and demanded payment to avoid arrest. The elderly man allegedly gave the gold to Singh at his Orchard Park residence, and the traffic stop happened less than an hour later.

Search warrants were also conducted on two cell phones that were in Singh’s possession on the day of the traffic stop, and deputies said multiple videos of child pornography were allegedly found on them.

After deputies received information that Singh may be in the Passaic, New Jersey area, he was arrested in Passaic and was brought back to Wyoming County this past Friday. He is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16 and speed in zone. Additionally, the stolen gold bars were recovered and will be returned to the owner at a later date.

He is being held by the Department of Homeland Security.