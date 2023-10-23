TOWN OF NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people in the town of Newfield on Saturday.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of the fatal accident in the 2500-block of Elmira Road on State Route 13.

A preliminary investigation determined that Patrick Robinson, 42, of Ithaca was operating a motorcycle when he lost control on wet roads, laying the bike down. Matthew Poplawski, 34, of Schenectady, was passing by and stopped to assist Robinson when both men were struck by a vehicle.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man of Illinois, is cooperating with authorities during the ongoing investigation.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.