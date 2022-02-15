A Broome County grand jury has indicted 2 men for stabbing murders that allegedly took place in December.



29 year-old Mitchell Lindow of Binghamton is charged with murder in the first degree for stabbing 36 year-old David Royes to death on December 2nd.



According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office Lindow stabbed Royes multiple times while robbing the victim’s apartment at 110 Main Street in Binghamton shortly after 9 A-M.



Lindow was later tracked to an address on nearby Asbury Court and arrested.

33 year-old Kyle Babola of Johnson City is charged with murder in the second degree for the stabbing death of 55 year-old Scott Groover on New Year’s Eve.



Babola is accused of striking Groover with a machete inside the victim’s home at 330 Floral Avenue in Johnson City.



Groover died of cardiac arrest due to blood loss.