1st confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

Bello and Mendoza learned that a Monroe County resident has tested positive for COVID-19., according to a press release late Wednesday night.

Officials say the patient is in isolation at home and is recovering.

Authorities say this case is the result of travel from a high risk area, and not a result of local transmission. Officials say it is not related to the students under quarantine at SUNY Brockport.

Officials say the risk of infection remains low in Monroe County.

A statement from the Bello and Dr. Mendoza says they will provide further information during a media briefing Thursday morning.

COVID-19 coronavirus continues to dominate headlines. As of Wednesday afternoon, New York state’s confirmed cases exceeded 200, No. 2 in the national only to Washington state. Additionally, it was announced that SUNY, and CUNY schools would begin implementing “distance learning measures” amid the outbreak.

Officials from other area colleges, like University of Rochester and the Rochester Institute of Technology also said they would be pursuing virtual classes as a way of preventing the spread of the virus.

Nationally, the NBA has suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, President Donald Trump has suspended travel from the U.S. to Europe, and actor Tom Hanks has announced he too has the virus.

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been cancelled, although there is no update at this time if Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be cancelled as well.

