ENDICOTT, NY – The Mercy House of the Southern Tier is celebrating the legacy of one of its founders this Mother’s Day.

The first annual Mother’s Day Tea will be held Sunday, May 1st at the DoubleTree Hotel.

There will be an official Tea Party menu, as well as raffle baskets, wine pull and children’s activities.

The event is in remembrance of Cheryl Monachino, one of the Mercy House’s founding members who was diagnosed with terminal cancer at the age of 59, while she was president of the Mercy House Board.

She was able to spend her final days in the care of the Mercy House.

Her son, Patrick Monachino, will speak at the event.

If you’re interested in attending, the cost is $50 per person, $20 per child ages 5-12 and free for children under 5.

