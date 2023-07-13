TOWN OF WALTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A bridge in the Town of Walton has been renamed to honor a war hero.

Today, Assemblyman Joseph Angelino joined Town of Walton Supervisor Joe Cetta, and Assemblyman Chris Tague in the unveiling of the 1LT Stephen H. Doane Memorial Bridge.

Lt. Doane received the prestigious Medel of Honor posthumously after he gave his life to save fellow soldiers and take out an enemy bunker during the Vietnam War.

“Lt. Doane is an American hero, plain and simple, and naming this bridge after him is the least we can do as a thankful state and nation. I am very proud to be the Assembly sponsor of the legislation responsible for renaming this bridge. I also want to thank the Senate sponsor, former Sen. Martucci, whose hard work is greatly appreciated. I truly hope this bridge serves as a living memory of Lt. Doane. We must always remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation, and this act of renaming a bridge to honor Lt. Doane should work to do just that,” said Angelino.

Lt. Doane is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial was also presented to the family of Lt. Doane.