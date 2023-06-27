BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The American Civic Association is inviting lovers of all things garlic to their 19th Annual ‘Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival’ fundraiser on August 12th.

The vegetable-celebration is being held at the Ross Park Zoo and features a collection of music and cultural performances, ethnic food, craft vendors, local produce, and more. The festival is the ACA’s largest fundraiser of the year, and all are welcome to attend.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children and can be purchased in person. Purchase of a ticket also includes a discount to the Ross Park Zoo’s Lantern Festival. For more information, email the ACA at acagarlicfestival@gmail.com or call them at (607)723-9419.