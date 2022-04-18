DELHI, NY – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the DWI arrest of a Brooklyn 18 year-old.

According to police, early last Sunday morning they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign, as well as fail to signal, in the Village of Delhi.

The driver of the car was 18 year-old Mikaela Duran. Police also observed Duran cut through a parking lot in order to avoid an intersection.

Duran was stopped, and a test was conducted that revealed her BAC to be .15%.

She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, as well as operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol under the age of 21, avoiding a traffic device, improper or unsafe turn/without signal and failure to stop at a stop sign.