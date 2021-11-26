18-year-old awarded 2022 4-H Youth Action Award for Civic Engagement

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local girl is reaping the rewards of two years of hard work.

18-year-old Brianna Attey was the awarded the 2022 4-H Youth Action Award for Civic Engagement for her two years of hard and successful work in the program.

Attey, now a freshman at George Washington University, joined the program while in high school at Union Endicott.

She’s part of the UNITY, which stands for Urban Neighborhoods Improved Through Youth at partners with Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Attey has a passion for bringing people together, helping bridge the racial divide, advocating for voter equality and more.

She led race and reconciliation workshops to educate her classmates on race differences.

“So of course my race and reconciliation workshops was like a big thing for me personally because race is such an important issue especially at this moment in time because of how much we are transitioning into this more racial conscience society.” she says.

Attey also served on the New York State Governor’s Youth Council, helped organize a food drive working with local police, participated in numerous community beautification activities and more.

UNITY co-coordinator and parent educator Asia Andler helped recruit Attey and calls her a ray of sunshine.

“I’m constantly amazed at how young she is and her ability to articulate not only her thoughts, to advocate for herself, but she’s so open to other people’s perspectives. She’s doing the great work that all of 4-H is based up,” Andler said.

Attey will receive a $5,000 scholarship as well as serve as a spokesperson for 4-H Engagement Programming.

She is one of four pillar winners from across the country.

Attey says she hopes to major in psychology at George Washington.