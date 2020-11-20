17th annual Playwrights and Artists Festival goes virtual

BINGHAMTON, NY – Like so many other organizations, the KNOW Theatre has figured out a way to move forward with an annual event in a virtual way.

The 17th annual Playwrights and Artists Festival takes place online this weekend and next.

As in previous years, writers are tasked with coming up with a play that is inspired by a piece of visual art.

Music composers separately develop a score based on the artwork as well.

Then, the three are combined in one performance that is a surprise to the individuals involved.

Writers from across the country are selected.

Sarah Lyn Eaton of Binghamton has submitted eight years and was selected this year and last through a blind submission process.

She says last year, she didn’t know who the director or actors would be until opening night.

“That was the first time I had ever experienced my play from someone else’s point of view without having any input on it. And it was thrilling. And it was so freeing that it allowed me to just send the play out and have its own life, which as a writer can be hard to do. And I really loved it,” she said.

This year, Eaton wrote “Have You Ever Heard A Goldfinch Sing?” one of two plays inspired by a painting of a skull and flowers.

There are six plays in total that will run this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and next.

The plays are free but donations are encouraged.

For a link to the Zoom platform, email KNOWTheatreBinghamton@Gmail.com.