ENDICOTT, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Little Italy Endicott is inviting Italians, Italian food lovers, and any individual interested in joining them for a neighborhood block party to their 16th annual “Gusto!” Italian Festival.

On August 25, from 5 to 9 p.m., guests can visit Endicott’s Little Italy on Witherill Street, between Oak Hill Avenue and Hill Avenue, for an evening of food, drinks, music, and fun.

Fan favorites such as meatball subs, eggplant parm, and sausages with peppers and onions will be available for sale as well homemade Italian desserts like cannolis and pizza fritte. Pizza will also be available on site.

Kids can participate in activities and crafts while families and individuals enjoy live performances from bands such as Ralph Muro, Nino Samiani and Mak Blackwell, and Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns. Back by popular demand, the festival will also host a firework display at 9 p.m.

The Italian festival serves as Little Italy Endicott’s largest event of the year and helps support the group as they promote and beautify the Northside. The funding also supports future programs at the Little Italy Endicott Heritage Center.

For more information the festival and updates on future Little Italy Endicott events, visit littleitalyendicott.org or Little Italy Endicott on Facebook.