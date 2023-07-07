HOMER, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Homer Bureau of Criminal Investigation has made an arrest in connection to a December 2022 crash that killed a 16-year-old girl.

On June 29, a 15-year-old girl was charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and two counts of Assault in the Third Degree after an investigation revealed her actions caused the death of a passenger and injuries to others.

The original incident occurred in the late night of December 28, 2022 when the subject was seen driving an SUV through a red light on State Route 281 in Cortlandville. A Deputy attempted to stop the SUV and was unsuccessful, resulting in a crash. The four occupants of the SUV were revealed to have stolen the vehicle from the William George Agency for Children’s Services in Tompkins County in an attempt to run away from the center. 16-year-old Salena Wallner died at the scene. The other three passengers, all between 15 and 16 years old, were transported to Upstate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation revealed the Cortland County Deputy had no part in the cause of the crash.