14 year-old arrested in conjunction with Columbus Park shooting

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following a Tuesday night shooting at Columbus Park in Binghamton, the Binghamton Police Department has located and arrested a suspect.

Around 5:30 last night, police arrested a 14 year-old male who was also wanted from a January 11 incident where shots were fired on Robinson Street.

He was arrested on an Attempted Murder warrant, and more charges are expected to come regarding the Columbus Park shooting.

The name of the boy will not be released due to his age.

He was remanded to a detention facility.

Also taken into custody was 31 year-old Tyrell Mcbride of Binghamton, who was wanted on a Bench Warrant.

Mcbride is the father of the 14 year-old suspect and has been remanded to the Broome County Jail.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 772-7080