HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today was the funeral for 13-year-old Brennan Loveless of Sanitaria Springs at Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home in Harpursville.

Pastor Kevin Rollo presided over the service.

Loveless was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle on January 2nd.

Brennan’s sister Mariah Loveless reflected on his memory saying that Brennan was always looking for a way to do something better.

She said Brennan was a sensitive and compassionate soul who would do anything for anybody.

Mariah says that Brennan didn’t care about his appearance, he was always happy being himself.

Pastor Rollo said a prayer for Brennan’s closest friends, Riley and Lewis, saying that they will always be best friends.

The Loveless family says that he died riding his bike, doing what he loved most.

There is gathering underway at the Hitching Post following the service.