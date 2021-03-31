12th anniversary of American Civic Association mass shooting going virtual

BINGHAMTON, NY – The 12th anniversary memorial of the mass shooting that occurred at the American Civic Association will still occur this year, however virtually.

The ACA has decided not to hold an in-person memorial event due to continued safety concerns from COVID-19.

It is seeking messages from the public to share during its online remembrance.

Visitors to the ACA website will be able to leave comments dedicated to upholding the memories of the 13 people in our community who lost their lives in 2009.

These messages will then be shared on the ACA’s social media platforms this Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is the anniversary.

You can find the details and a form at AmericanCivic.com.