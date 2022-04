BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has posted on his Twitter account that Binghamton Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The victim was a 12 year-old girl.

Kraham says the shooting occurred on Bigelow Street on the city’s Eastside Thursday night.

Binghamton Police are investigating and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

