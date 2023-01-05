BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Next door to the Arts Council, the Cooperative Gallery 213 is hosting its annual photography contest.

The 11th Bob Johnston Competition and Photo Exhibit features nearly 100 submissions.

It’s co-sponsored by the Two Rivers Photography Club.

Professional photographers Kirk and Lesli VanZandbergen are the judges and selected one best in show and 2 judge’s choice awards for both color and balck and white.

Johnston’s daughter Peg Johnston says an additional People’s Choice Award always engages viewers.

“People take it very seriously. You see them wandering around with their tiny piece of paper and it really makes them look at every single photo and ask ‘What do I like about it?’ I’m always impressed with how seriously people take the People’s Choice Award.”

The exhibition is open from 5 to 9 tomorrow with winners announced at 6:30.

For a complete listing of First Friday venues, go to broomearts.org.