BINGHAMTON, NY- After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic, Hockey 4 Hope is making it’s return this weekend.

“Hockey 4 Hope” is a charity event to raise money to help alleviate the financial burden associated with fighting cancer.

It was established back in 2010 in honor of Constance “Connie” Glauser, who passed from breast cancer back in 2006.

This 2 night event kicks off tomorrow from 5 to 8.

Anyone that donates 5 dollars or more, will be able to paint a message of hope, love, or remembrance on the ice.

“Hockey 4 Hope” organizer and Constance Foundation founder Brian Laing says it’s an emotional event.

“It kind of brings a tear to your eye because between myself and a lot of guys on the ice, we’ve probably lost a handful of people that we’ve all known this year. I myself lost 3 people to cancer this year. It’s emotional, it’s fun, it’s a tear jerker, it’s a lot of laughs,” says Laing.

The theme this year will be Hockey 4 Hope Military and First Responders Night.

Saturday’s game will begin at 6 pm at the SUNY Broome Ice Rink.

You may event see Senator Fred Akshar lace up and play a bit of hockey.