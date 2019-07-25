Here’s another example of how Spiedie Fest is about more than marinated meat and hot air balloons.

The annual car show turns out dozens of classic and custom vehicles on display in the festivals north field. Hosted by American Cruisers Car Club and sponsored by Jack Sherman Toyota, the show on Saturday features production cars from 1900 through 1989, plus muscle cars, British cars, VW’s and more. Sunday is the Power Cruise with Mustangs, Street Rods, custom cars and tunerz.

The car show runs each day from 10 until 2. For more information and to register, go to SpiedieFest.com or, you can register your classic car on site.