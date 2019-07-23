1  of  2
K9s in Flight show returns to the Spiedie Fest

The Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally is bringing back some high-flying, four-legged entertainers that wowed audiences last year.

K9s in Flight calls itself the country’s premier K9 Sports entertainer. The group had such a good response at last year’s festival that it has agreed to bring an aspect normally reserved for much larger venues like the Super Bowl, dock diving into a giant pool of water. All of the dogs are rescued or adopted and the show emphasizes the desperate need for pet adoption. For more information about the festival and where to buy your $20 3-day passes, go to SpiedieFest.com

