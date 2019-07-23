The Broome County Fair starts tonight in Whitney Point

The Broome County Fair started Tuesday, featuring midway rides, tractor pulls, a demolition derby and plenty of fair food. There’s also a series of entertainment from the Broken B Rodeo and Wonders of the World Show to the Lego Building Contest and the Wild West Review.

But the main objective is to celebrate all things agricultural. That includes plenty of farm equipment and 4-H displays of popular livestock like horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys and geese.

Fair Board President Gary Cornell says more people are interested in finding out where their food comes from these days.

Cornell says, “I’m a dairy person and the agricultural part is everything I like about it. To see a kid who has never seen a cow before up close, or even a goat or a sheep. They’ve never seen them up close. The reaction on their face’s is unreal.”

General admission is 6 dollars with 12 and under getting in for free. The fair is free this evening and before noon tomorrow and Friday and after 5 on Sunday. There’s an added cost for certain grandstand shows and there are pay-one-price rides deals offered each day by Gillette Shows.

For a complete schedule, go to BroomeCountyFairNY.com