Broome Anti-Poverty Initiative presents poverty recommendations

The findings of a 2 year effort to address the issue of poverty locally have been released. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo joined the policy team from Binghamton Broome Anti-Poverty Initiative or B-BAPI to present their recommendations. The core four challenges for individuals or families living in poverty they determined are transportation, childcare services, community engagement and housing. Policy Committee Chairperson Sharon Chesna says a big problem now is that in certain situations, the benefits of a poor person getting a job don’t outweigh the negatives.

“Looking at what about those at what we call the welfare cliff. That if you just get a job you lose some benefits that may be subsidizing your family at that time. Instead of eliminating those completely there can be a transition period or a step down on some of those. Those would be policy changes that would scream success to us.”

Some of the recommendations include employer sponsored transportation programs, expanding the quality and quantity of low-income housing units, and on-site childcare. Chesna says many of the issues involve federal and state regulations being altered, but things such as code enforcement can be tackled here at the local level to help fight poverty.

“Looking at what about those at what we call the welfare cliff. That if you just get a job you lose some benefits that may be subsidizing your family at that time. Instead of eliminating those completely there can be a transition period or a step down on some of those. Those would be policy changes that would scream success to us.”

Some of the recommendations include employer sponsored transportation programs, expanding the quality and quantity of low-income housing units, and on-site childcare. Chesna says many of the issues involve federal and state regulations being altered, but things such as code enforcement can be tackled here at the local level to help fight poverty.