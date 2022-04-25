FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers from Fort Drum are competing at the Army-wide Best Sapper Competition.

This competition is held annually at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and is open to Soldiers and Marines with the rank of specialist and above. It has the tagline “50 teams, 50 hours, 50 miles,” and ultimately crowns the best elite combat engineers, otherwise known as Sappers.

Over three days, two-person teams compete in several events including standard Army challenges such as a ruck march, land navigation and fitness tests. Sappers are also assessed on their special skill sets and knowledge specific to Army engineers.

Soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team’s 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion are representing the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum at the 2022 competition. This will include First Lieutenant John DeScisciolo, First Lieutenant Ethan Raebel, Staff Sergeant Cody A. St. Germain and First Lieutenant Thomas Bruton.

“It’s a very physically demanding competition, with a lot of technical expertise involved,” St. Germain said in a press release. “My motivation this year is to finish it. Realistically, you can physically prepare for it but you never know what events they will throw at you. It helps to know your team’s strengths and weaknesses ahead of time.”

“It feels good to be able to compete and represent the 10th Mountain Division and show everyone what the 7th Engineer Battalion brings to the fight,” Bruton added.

Only one team from the 10th Mountain Division has ever won in the 15-year history of Best Sapper, and they were Soldiers from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion.

As of the morning on Monday, April 25, both teams representing Fort Drum had completed the competition after taking home 11th and 14th place the day before.

Final results for the competition will be released Monday night.