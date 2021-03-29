10th Cuomo accuser comes forward

ALBANY, NY – A new accuser against Governor Andrew Cuomo has stepped forward to share her story.

And she’s being represented by one of the most high-powered lawyers in the country, Gloria Allred.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what she’s alleging.

The woman says the Governor grabbed her face and kissed her.

“What Sherry will describe has been disturbing to her ever since she became the victim to the Governors unwelcome and unconsented to physical contact,” says Allred.

Here’s a photo of the alleged incident

The woman, 55-year-old Sherry Vill, says this happened in front of her home in 2017.

She says at the time the Governor was in the Rochester area and was surveying flood damage.

She says the Governor kissed her on the cheek and called her beautiful.

She says the Governor’s Office later sent her pictures and a letter, and invited her to another event with the Governor.

Allred says they will be contacting the Attorney General’s Office, but do not plan to reach out to the Judiciary Committee.

Sherry says the incident left her feeling uncomfortable.

We reached out to the Governor’s attorney for comment, but have not heard back.