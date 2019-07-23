1  of  2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5 Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34

Wilcox pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Harpursville man accused of plowing down 2 Binghamton teenagers while driving high on drugs in March has plead guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

33 year-old Kevin Wilcox plead guilty to a 12 count indictment for driving his Jeep Wrangler onto the sidewalk on Beethoven Street and striking 2 female pedestrians while they were walking home from Rec Park on Monday afternoon, March 11th.

16 year-old Harper Stantz died of her injuries. Her 19 year-old friend Britney Laserinko suffered serious injuries.

Judge Kevin Dooley handed down a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories
More Don't Miss