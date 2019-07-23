Wilcox pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

The Harpursville man accused of plowing down 2 Binghamton teenagers while driving high on drugs in March has plead guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

33 year-old Kevin Wilcox plead guilty to a 12 count indictment for driving his Jeep Wrangler onto the sidewalk on Beethoven Street and striking 2 female pedestrians while they were walking home from Rec Park on Monday afternoon, March 11th.

16 year-old Harper Stantz died of her injuries. Her 19 year-old friend Britney Laserinko suffered serious injuries.

Judge Kevin Dooley handed down a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.