The Jewish Community Center is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week

The JCC has been located on Clubhouse Road in Vestal since 1968, with the original Downtown Binghamton location dating back to 1927. The Center offers Universal pre-k, after school programs, youth rec leagues, summer programs and adult fitness activities. It also has a wide range of facilities including an indoor pool, 3 playgrounds, a basketball court, tennis courts, a nature preserve and more.

Executive Director Sheryl Brumer says welcoming every member of the community is what has made it a Greater Binghamton staple for almost a century. “It’s like our motto professes the JCC is for everybody. We have every race, nationality, ethnicity, age, shape, gender that you can imagine. We’re very diverse we embrace diversity. It’s really a place for the community.”

Brumer says approximately 60,000 people come through the doors each year. The JCC also employs about 100 people. She says they’re always looking for new programs to add and for ways to grow.