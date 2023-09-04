TOWN OF GREENE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A century long Labor Day tradition continued today as the Town of Greene celebrated its 104th annual Labor Day Picnic.

Every Labor Day, at the Ball Flats in Greene, the community gathers for a day of festivities. There are free pony rides, a chicken barbecue, antique car show, fair games, bingo, bouncy houses, a magician, live music and more. Thousands of people spend the day trying to win prizes, betting on Bingo, and waiting for the annual fireworks display at 8:45 this evening.

The Head of the Novelty Tent, Marcia Miller says that her family has been a part of the picnic for 67 years.

“It started off as picnic baskets and picnic tables and it evolved into what you see now. This is all volunteers. The profit that we make goes to hockey, sports, to help the girls and football and basketball and it stays within the community,” said Miller.

Miller says that its more than just a Labor Day celebration, there are festivities all weekend long, such as golf tournaments and reunions. Kids were also invited inside various service vehicles for the touch-a-truck portion of the picnic.

Miller says, if you couldn’t make it this year, you missed out, but don’t worry, it’ll be back and better than ever next Labor Day.