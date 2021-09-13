100 years of OL Davis Fire Company

ENDWELL, NY – A local fire station is celebrating a very important anniversary.

O.L. Davis Fire Company is marking its centennial anniversary today.

Back on September 13th 1921, 40 men stepped up and got together to put together the fire company.

The fire company held a dedication ceremony at the station tonight by showing off a new plaque.

Rob Brady is the President of the O.L. Davis Fire Company and he says this year is also the 100th anniversary of the community being renamed “Endwell.”

Brady also shares the history of how the fire station came to be.

“They got together and built and erected a station, we have some pictures of that here in 1921 on Davis Avenue in Endwell. The reason it’s named is the O.L. Davis, which is for Orlando Luther Davis was because he’s the one whose farm burned and donated the land to the fire station,” says Brady.

Back on September 6th, 1921, Orlando Luther Davis’s farm caught on fire and due to phone problems, Endicott Fire Company couldn’t make it in time and the barn was a loss.

Brady says the station plans on hosting large events that will be open to the public in 2022.