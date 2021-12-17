BINGHAMTON, NY – A special fundraiser for Twin Tiers Honor Flight this weekend will feature a centenarian who has become one of the organization’s biggest supporters.

Harold Gary of Montrose turned 100 back in May.

The World War 2 Navy veteran decided to celebrate the milestone by raising money for honor flight through a walk held at the Montrose High School track.

Pledges brought in $6,000.

Gary took a bus ride down to Washington D-C with Twin Tiers Honor Flight 2 years ago when he was 98.

He says he was inspired by all that was done to celebrate veterans.

“For the Korean veterans, for the Vietnam veterans. I had no idea that the World War II Memorial was going to be so elaborate. So wonderful, it was great,” says Gary.

Gary, who grew up on a dairy farm in Rush Township, is also an amateur historian who has written a book using the letters his younger brother Dana wrote to their mom during the war.

Dana was shot down and killed leading a bomber squadron over Germany.

Harold says the best part of his trip to D-C was the friendships he made, especially with his guardian Patti Jo Caterson whom he had never met.

Next year, Caterson and her husband plan to take Gary to Belgium to visit his brother’s grave.

This Sunday, Gary will be at the Broome County Festival of Lights.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Twin Tiers Honor Flight.

Hours are 5:30 to 8:30.