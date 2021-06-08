10 year-old girl recused from burning building

JOHNSON CITY – A 10 year-old Johnson City girl is recovering after having to be rescued from a burning building over the weekend.

According to the J-C Fire Marshal, firefighters responded to a fire with entrapment at 55 Allen Street just before 4 A-M on Saturday.

Investigators say the blaze began on the first floor of the 3 story apartment building as the result of an occupant smoking while using oxygen.

The first floor is rented by the Clauson family.

Bystanders frantically reported that one of 3 Clauson sisters was still in the building.

According to the Fire Marshal, firefighters conducted a search in pitch black, high heat conditions, crawling past the fire and removing the 10 year-old girl who had collapsed on the kitchen floor.

However, the girl’s mother on Facebook claims it was her sister who saved her.

Either way, the mother reported online that the girl was expected to be released from the hospital in Syracuse this week.

Residents of the second and third floors made it out safely.

Village officials have since condemned the building.