10 more states added to travel ban, Cuomo clarifies outdoor dining recommendations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference on Tuesday where he clarified outdoor dining recommendations and also added 10 more states to the travel ban, bringing the list to 31 states where travelers need to self-quarantine after traveling from.

Tuesday, Cuomo clarified that the state did not allow bars to open, and only opened up outdoor dining as an option. Cuomo reiterated again that bars tend to have people congregating, which is a violation of social distancing orders. Cuomo said that he understands that businesses are just trying to open, but social distancing needs to be followed. Cuomo also said that local governments need to comply and help enforce regulations.

Also on Tuesday, Cuomo announced that ten more states were on the travel ban, while Minnesota was taken off the list. The states added include:

Alaska

Delaware

Indiana

Maryland

Montana

Missouri

North Dakota

Nebraska

Virginia

Washington

Before he ended the call, Cuomo was asked a question about college athletics. He said that crowds could not be in attendance, as that would be considered a large social gathering. However, athletics could be played and be televised without fans.