1 killed, 4 injured in Seneca Lake boating accident

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Yates County deputies, marine patrol and the Himrod Fire Department responded to a call of a boat accident on Seneca Lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to Yates County police, a high-performance, 45ft. boat made an abrupt turn at a high-rated speed, ejecting the six people on board into the water.
The incident left:
- One person is killed
- Four are injured
- One person with no injuries
There are multiple ambulances at the scene along with two medivac helicopters. The crashed vessel has been impounded for further investigation and accident reconstruction.
This is an ongoing investigation.