$1.48 million grant to treat and prevent addiction

BINGHAMTON, NY- New York State is pumping money into the fight against drug addiction in our region.

The Office of Addiction Services and Supports is providing a 1.48 million dollar grant for the merger of 2 behavioral health care collaboratives, one in the Mohawk Valley and the other here in South Central New York.

Recipients of the funding include The Addiction Center of Broome County, or ACBC, Family and Children’s Counseling Services and Fairview Recovery Services.

Prevention activities will include targeting work settings by promoting employee wellness and reducing drug use among the workforce.

It will also fund an online referral system that creates formal links between treatment providers and community-based organizations.

And it will provide broader peer-support for those involved in the criminal justice system who are re-entering the labor force.