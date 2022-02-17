BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Starting soon Newschannel 34 will begin to recognize local non-profit organizations for the tremendous work that they do in our area. These non-profits will be selected from nominations from you, our News Channel 34 viewers.

Do you know of an organization that does amazing work for the community? Nominate them and they could be the next Non-Profit spotlight feature. We will do a new non-profit each month.

You can get to the nomination form by clicking on the box below.